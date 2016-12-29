Newspaper’s new look part of larger archdiocesan plan Things look a little different with this copy of the Archdiocese of Chicago’s newspaper. We have a new look and have returned to the name Chicago Catholic, which we used back when Cardinal Cody was archbishop of Chicago. But it isn’t just the newspaper that is getting a fresh design.

Sept. 1892: first issue of the New World On Sept. 10, 1892, Benjamin Harrison was president of the United States, plans for the Columbian Exposition were well underway and Patrick Feehan was serving as the first archbishop of the newly elevated Archdiocese of Chicago. On that day 125 years ago, the first edition of The New World hit newsstands, selling for 5 cents.

Marchers carry nearly 800 crosses down Michigan Avenue to remember city’s 2016 murder victims Shara Funches’ eyes roved over the rows of crosses set up on the sidewalk just north of the Chicago River on Michigan Avenue.

Book Review The CYO and civil rights An Irish-American boy and an African-American boy meet in a Chicago Coliseum boxing ring, each to “fight for his race.”

Movie Review Martin Scorsese’s ‘Silence’: Not silent enough About halfway through my training as a Jesuit priest, I spent three years working as a high school English teacher on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.

The Miracle of a Catholic Education As a people of faith, we believe in miracles. Scripture and the history of our church abound with examples of divine events. Many of these events were performed by Christ himself, such as the multiplication of loaves and fishes, or the ultimate miracle of the resurrection.

Book Review Historian revisits history, future of Catholic schools Twenty years ago, historian Timothy Walch predicted that Catholic schools would survive into the 21st century and “continue to influence the contours of public education as well as prepare young Catholics for future leadership roles in the Church and in American society.”

Scripture school moving to Loyola Univ. The Bible is full of journeys, and now the Chicago Catholic Scripture School is making one of its own.

St. Therese School principal to be honored by NCEA Phyllis Cavallone, principal of St. Therese Chinese Catholic School, 247 W. 23rd St., will receive the 2017 Lead. Learn. Proclaim. Award from the National Catholic Educational Association for dedication and commitment to excellence.

St. Giles alumni donate $1 million for scholarship fund St. Giles School in Oak Park announced the creation of the Jack and Peggy Crowe Catholic Education Endowment Fund with a $1 million donation from the Crowes, who are both graduates of the school. Jack Crowe is a 1942 graduate of St. Giles School and his wife, Peggy Toohey Crowe, is a 1948 graduate.

Donor makes St. Theresa School’s Vision for the Future a reality An anonymous donor has made it possible for St. Theresa School, Palatine, to start its Vision for the Future curriculum enhancements and additional staffing this month.

Doctrine chief disputes cardinals challenging pope VATICAN CITY — The Catholic Church is “very far” from a situation in which the pope is in need of “fraternal correction” because he has not put the faith and church teaching in danger, said Cardinal Gerhard Müller, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.