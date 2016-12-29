Feature Story
Cardinal Cupich calls for Catholics to support migrants
Speaking to a congregation that included immigrants from more than 40 nations, Cardinal Cupich called on Catholics to follow the example set by the Magi and the Holy Family on Epiphany by welcoming the stranger, embracing those who are different and finding the joy in diversity.
-
Newspaper’s new look part of larger archdiocesan plan
Things look a little different with this copy of the Archdiocese of Chicago’s newspaper. We have a new look and have returned to the name Chicago Catholic, which we used back when Cardinal Cody was archbishop of Chicago. But it isn’t just the newspaper that is getting a fresh design.
-
Sept. 1892: first issue of the New World
On Sept. 10, 1892, Benjamin Harrison was president of the United States, plans for the Columbian Exposition were well underway and Patrick Feehan was serving as the first archbishop of the newly elevated Archdiocese of Chicago. On that day 125 years ago, the first edition of The New World hit newsstands, selling for 5 cents.
-
Marchers carry nearly 800 crosses down Michigan Avenue to remember city’s 2016 murder victims
Shara Funches’ eyes roved over the rows of crosses set up on the sidewalk just north of the Chicago River on Michigan Avenue.
-
Book Review
The CYO and civil rights
An Irish-American boy and an African-American boy meet in a Chicago Coliseum boxing ring, each to “fight for his race.”
-
Movie Review
Martin Scorsese’s ‘Silence’: Not silent enough
About halfway through my training as a Jesuit priest, I spent three years working as a high school English teacher on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.
-
The Miracle of a Catholic Education
As a people of faith, we believe in miracles. Scripture and the history of our church abound with examples of divine events. Many of these events were performed by Christ himself, such as the multiplication of loaves and fishes, or the ultimate miracle of the resurrection.
-
Book Review
Historian revisits history, future of Catholic schools
Twenty years ago, historian Timothy Walch predicted that Catholic schools would survive into the 21st century and “continue to influence the contours of public education as well as prepare young Catholics for future leadership roles in the Church and in American society.”
-
Scripture school moving to Loyola Univ.
The Bible is full of journeys, and now the Chicago Catholic Scripture School is making one of its own.
-
St. Therese School principal to be honored by NCEA
Phyllis Cavallone, principal of St. Therese Chinese Catholic School, 247 W. 23rd St., will receive the 2017 Lead. Learn. Proclaim. Award from the National Catholic Educational Association for dedication and commitment to excellence.
-
St. Giles alumni donate $1 million for scholarship fund
St. Giles School in Oak Park announced the creation of the Jack and Peggy Crowe Catholic Education Endowment Fund with a $1 million donation from the Crowes, who are both graduates of the school. Jack Crowe is a 1942 graduate of St. Giles School and his wife, Peggy Toohey Crowe, is a 1948 graduate.
-
Donor makes St. Theresa School’s Vision for the Future a reality
An anonymous donor has made it possible for St. Theresa School, Palatine, to start its Vision for the Future curriculum enhancements and additional staffing this month.
-
Doctrine chief disputes cardinals challenging pope
VATICAN CITY — The Catholic Church is “very far” from a situation in which the pope is in need of “fraternal correction” because he has not put the faith and church teaching in danger, said Cardinal Gerhard Müller, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.
-
A Note to Our Readers
Welcome to Chicago Catholic. Given that the newspaper turns 125 this year, it seemed as good a time as any to reimagine the way we bring you news and views from around the archdiocese and the wider church.
Cardinal Blase J. Cupich
Pope Francis and the Feast of Epiphany
Historians often debate about which events in our past were most pivotal. Which event changed the course of history the most? Was it the invention of the printing press? The exploration of Columbus? How about the creation of antibiotics? Yes, all these moments changed history forever.
Archive
Columns
-
Michelle Martin
It’s about the journey
After dinner one night, Teresa couldn’t wait to get on the laptop and show me what she wanted for her seventh birthday, which was coming up.
-
Father Donald Senior, CP
What am I called to?
January 15, 2017: Second Sunday in Ordinary Time
With the Christmas season now completed, the liturgical year begins the period of “ordinary time.” Traditionally this new “ordinary” season starts with the account of Jesus’ baptism and that is the case this Sunday, with the selection from John’s Gospel.
-
Father James F. Keenan, SJ
Trust in tradition
After the terrorist attack on Berlin last month, I posted the famous 1963 utterance of President John F. Kennedy, “Ich bin ein Berliner,” on my Facebook page. With these words, JFK concluded his speech expressing solidarity with the citizens of the walled-in city of Berlin. They are words well worth remembering as we continue to pray for the victims of this heinous crime.
-
Bishop Robert Barron
Be amazed! Treasure!
By now most of you are probably aware of the depressing statistics regarding the “nones,” that is to say, those in this country who claim no religious affiliation. The most recent survey showed that now fully one-fourth of Americans belong to no religion at all. That’s approximately 80 million people. And among those in the 18-29 age group, the percentage of nones goes up to 40! This increase has been alarmingly precipitous.
-
Cardinal George’s ColumnBy Francis Cardinal George, OMI
-
Polish Catholics continue Epiphany tradition
Hundreds of Polish Catholics from the Archdiocese of Chicago joined Catholics in Poland in celebrating Epiphany by walking from St. Ferdinand Church to St. Ladislaus Church on the Northwest Side Jan. 8.
-
Pope Francis offers shelter to homeless during freeze
VATICAN CITY — Rome is in the grip of a deep freeze with its famous fountains such as Gian Lorenzo Bernini’s Fontana del Tritone in Piazza Barberini filled with ice rather than water.